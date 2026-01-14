Viral 'Toxic' girl Beatriz Taufenbach takes this MAJOR STEP after her intimate scene with Yash sparks backlash, she...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh Election 2026: Sheikh Hasina asks not to vote as Awami League is banned, says, 'No Boat, No Vote'

Alia Bhatt turns heads in regal ivory saree at wedding; her diamond-sapphire ring steals spotlight

Palak Paneer 'Smell' Row: Indian PhD scholars win Rs 1.8 crore settlement in US, here's all you need to know

When Mumbai’s local trains quietly celebrated women’s cricket

Malaika Arora on performing item songs at 50: 'Inspires women to...'

Why Modern Enterprises Struggle to See Themselves: Shrikar Nag on the Future of Organizational Intelligence

Best Designer Replica Bags Online 2026 Guide: Top Trusted Websites

Who is TJ Sabula? Suspended Ford autoworker at whom Donald Trump flashed middle finger, mouthed 'F*ck you' after he shouted 'pedophile protector'

Vivian Dsena QUITS Laughter Chefs S3 after one month, actor walks out from popular show for another series

Karan Aujla's wife Palak makes STRONG statement, amid extra marital affairs allegations, shares this on internet, it is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bangladesh Election 2026: Sheikh Hasina asks not to vote as Awami League is banned, says, 'No Boat, No Vote'

Bangladesh Election: Sheikh Hasina asks not to vote as Awami League is banned

Alia Bhatt turns heads in regal ivory saree at wedding; her diamond-sapphire ring steals spotlight

Alia Bhatt turns heads in regal ivory saree at wedding; her diamond-sapphire rin

Palak Paneer 'Smell' Row: Indian PhD scholars win Rs 1.8 crore settlement in US, here's all you need to know

Palak Paneer 'Smell' Row: Indian PhD scholars win Rs 1.8 crore settlement in US

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed

The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Viral 'Toxic' girl Beatriz Taufenbach takes this MAJOR STEP after her intimate scene with Yash sparks backlash, she...

Beatriz Taufenbach deleted her Instagram account after a brief intimate scene with Yash in the Toxic teaser sparked online backlash, complaints to the Karnataka Women’s Commission and calls for a CBFC review ahead of the film’s March 19, 2026, release.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 11:06 AM IST

Viral 'Toxic' girl Beatriz Taufenbach takes this MAJOR STEP after her intimate scene with Yash sparks backlash, she...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The teaser of the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups starring Kannada superstar Yash has triggered widespread debate online. After receiving harsh criticism from social media users, actress and model Beatriz Taufenbach, who makes an appearance in a brief intimate scene with Yash, reportedly deleted her Instagram account.

In the January 8 teaser, Yash's character is seen having a private moment in a car with a woman. Many viewers thought the scene was too daring and inappropriate, calling the images obscene or morally offensive, although fans were intrigued and enthusiastic about the movie. Beatriz decided to stop using social media as a result of the severe backlash, probably to prevent unfavourable attention and online trolling.

About Beatriz Taufenbach:

Brazilian model, actress and singer Beatriz Taufenbach started her career in 2014. Because of the contentious nature of the scene, her appearance in the teaser garnered a lot of attention. A contentious online debate ensued after some viewers praised the audacious storytelling, while others harshly criticised it.

Political and social backlash:

The dispute was not limited to social media. The Karnataka State Commission for Women received a complaint from the women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which claimed that the teaser material was unsuitable for women and children and detrimental to society. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was also contacted by activists to request that the teaser be examined for explicit content.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes fan of Yami Gautam, praises Haq: 'I felt love, rage, and...' after watching film

Film release and public interest:

Geetu Mohandas, the film's director, defended the artistic decisions, claiming that the teaser depicts a portion of the narrative intended for adult viewers. The controversy has raised awareness of the film despite the criticism. One of the most anticipated upcoming Kannada movies is Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. The ongoing discussion about bold content in movies and striking a balance between artistic freedom and public sensitivity is reflected in the controversy surrounding the teaser.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bangladesh Election 2026: Sheikh Hasina asks not to vote as Awami League is banned, says, 'No Boat, No Vote'
Bangladesh Election: Sheikh Hasina asks not to vote as Awami League is banned
Alia Bhatt turns heads in regal ivory saree at wedding; her diamond-sapphire ring steals spotlight
Alia Bhatt turns heads in regal ivory saree at wedding; her diamond-sapphire rin
Palak Paneer 'Smell' Row: Indian PhD scholars win Rs 1.8 crore settlement in US, here's all you need to know
Palak Paneer 'Smell' Row: Indian PhD scholars win Rs 1.8 crore settlement in US
When Mumbai’s local trains quietly celebrated women’s cricket
When Mumbai’s local trains quietly celebrated women’s cricket
Malaika Arora on performing item songs at 50: 'Inspires women to...'
Malaika Arora on performing item songs at 50: 'Inspires women to...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement