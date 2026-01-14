Viral 'Toxic' girl Beatriz Taufenbach takes this MAJOR STEP after her intimate scene with Yash sparks backlash, she...

Beatriz Taufenbach deleted her Instagram account after a brief intimate scene with Yash in the Toxic teaser sparked online backlash, complaints to the Karnataka Women’s Commission and calls for a CBFC review ahead of the film’s March 19, 2026, release.

The teaser of the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups starring Kannada superstar Yash has triggered widespread debate online. After receiving harsh criticism from social media users, actress and model Beatriz Taufenbach, who makes an appearance in a brief intimate scene with Yash, reportedly deleted her Instagram account.



In the January 8 teaser, Yash's character is seen having a private moment in a car with a woman. Many viewers thought the scene was too daring and inappropriate, calling the images obscene or morally offensive, although fans were intrigued and enthusiastic about the movie. Beatriz decided to stop using social media as a result of the severe backlash, probably to prevent unfavourable attention and online trolling.

About Beatriz Taufenbach:

Brazilian model, actress and singer Beatriz Taufenbach started her career in 2014. Because of the contentious nature of the scene, her appearance in the teaser garnered a lot of attention. A contentious online debate ensued after some viewers praised the audacious storytelling, while others harshly criticised it.

Political and social backlash:

The dispute was not limited to social media. The Karnataka State Commission for Women received a complaint from the women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which claimed that the teaser material was unsuitable for women and children and detrimental to society. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was also contacted by activists to request that the teaser be examined for explicit content.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes fan of Yami Gautam, praises Haq: 'I felt love, rage, and...' after watching film

Film release and public interest:

Geetu Mohandas, the film's director, defended the artistic decisions, claiming that the teaser depicts a portion of the narrative intended for adult viewers. The controversy has raised awareness of the film despite the criticism. One of the most anticipated upcoming Kannada movies is Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. The ongoing discussion about bold content in movies and striking a balance between artistic freedom and public sensitivity is reflected in the controversy surrounding the teaser.