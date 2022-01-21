VIRAL! Tanzania's Kili Paul lip-syncs to Allu Arjun's famous dialogue from 'Pushpa' - Watch video

The Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul has become a viral sensation as he keeps uploading his videos lip-syncing and grooving to popular Indian film songs on his Instagram handle. Kili recently broke the internet when he grooved to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item song 'Oo Antava' and 'Saami Saami' from the recent blockbuster 'Pushpa'.

It seems that the popular content creator Kili is still bugged by the 'Pushpa' fever. On Thursday (20 January), Kili posted a video lip-syncing to Allu Arjun's famous dialogue from the film, “Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Flower nahi, fire hu main, Jhukunga nahi. (Did you think that I am a flower after hearing my name? I am fire, not a flower, will not bow down)”.

Dressed in a traditional Masaai ensemble, Kili captivated everyone with his brilliant performance. The video is doing the rounds on social media and currently has more than 1,82,000 likes on the photo and video sharing platform. People flooded his comments section with fire and love emojis. One user wrote, "Kiliiii....Aag hai aag", while another commented, "We Love Africa because of you kili".

Watch the viral video here



Rashmika Mandanna is the leading actress in the Telugu action-drama film. The Sukumar directorial has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021, collecting more than Rs 300 crores at the box office. The sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule' is slated to release in December 2022.

Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul make headlines with their videos on Instagram in which the siblings are seen performing hit Bollywood film songs. Recently, Kiara Advani had shared their video lip-syncing to the romantic track 'Raataan Lambiyaan' from her war drama 'Shershaah', the biopic of the Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra headlined by Kiara's rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.