Viral: ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Nidhi Bhanushali turns mermaid, shares jaw-dropping photos

Famed for 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' Nidhi Bhanushali, who played Sonu Bhide in the hit sitcom, has become quite the internet celebrity. Nidhi's large social media following, despite the fact that she left the show years ago, demonstrates that the former actress retains her star status in the eyes of her devoted fans.

Nidhi took to Instagram to share three very captivating photographs of herself surfing. In the first photo, she smiles, in the second, she swims, and in the third, she does a dramatic hair flip.

The shots were a hit with fans, who remarked her photos often make them drop their jaws. Some called her ‘Sonu,’ while others left several emojis on the viral post.

Nidhi Bhanushali, an active social media user and travel fanatic, frequently shares amazing photos from her travels with her followers. She also has a YouTube channel where she takes her followers on a tour across the nation.

When it comes to the show, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running daily sitcom on television by episode count, having premiered in 2008. The play is based on Taarak Mehta's Chitralekha magazine weekly piece ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chasma’. Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, and Amit Bhatt, among others, play significant roles in the show alongside Sunayana Fozdar and Shailesh Lodha.

An animated series based on Indian television's longest-running sitcom will stream on Netflix.

Based on the weekly column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by the late humorist, columnist, playwright, and author Taarak Mehta, the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has entertained the audience for more than a decade. Its creator Asit Kumarr Modi now feels confident that 'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' will especially make kids, as well as everyone in the family roll on the floor, laughing.