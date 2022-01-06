VIRAL: Singer Guru Randhawa shares video of girl dancing to 'Dance Meri Rani' - Watch

Guru Randhawa's latest single with Nora Fatehi 'Dance Meri Rani' has garnered 70 million views in two weeks, and numerous reels on social media. Guru usually shares such reel on his social media, but today, Randhawa shared a reel that has gone viral instantly.

One of the singer's little fans danced to the tune of the song, and the most astonishing fact about the video is that the talented girl is from slums. The talented girl in the school uniform, danced in sync with the beat, and she has stunned everyone with her moves.

Watch the video

It is said that talent comes from the most unexpected places, and this video certified it again. Within a few hours of Guru's post, the video got 1.1 million views and several positive comments.

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have been making headlines after photos of the duo chilling at a beach in Goa surfaced online. A paparazzo dropped photos of Nora donning a front-knot crop top teamed with casual shorts and spending quality tie with Guru who was seen sporting a Hawaiian beach print co-ord set.

Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi also appeared together on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and they showed their sizzling chemistry. In the show, Nora was asked by Kapil if Guru had improved his dancing since their debut music video together, Naach Meri Rani. "Actually, mujhe lagta hai ki agar woh mere saath nahi hai toh woh naachta nahi hai," she explained, adding, "Baaki music videos mein sirf ek hi cheez karta hai (He just performs one thing in the other music videos)." Kapil was in splits after she imitated him rubbing his palms together.

Guru complained, "That was mean," and Nora comforted him with a kiss. Kapil inquired if she kissed a guy after saying something hurtful about him. "Mereko 8-10 mean baatein bolo (Say 8-10 terrible things about me)," he added as she replied, "of course."