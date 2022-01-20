Viral! Shehnaaz Gill drops hilarious video titled ’boring day’ with Yashraj Mukhate, fans call it ‘superb’

After the success of the song `Tuada Kutta Tommy` featuring dialogues of Shehnaaz Gill, Yashraj Mukhate has collaborated with the singer-actor for their new song titled `Boring Day`.The new short song, released on Thursday, features a composition of Shehnaaz`s dialogues from her appearance in `Bigg Boss 13`, with the refrain `such a boring day, such a boring people`.

At the end of the clip, Shehnaaz also makes an appearance, singing and dancing along with Yashraj .Fans and members of the film industry flooded Yashraj`s Instagram post with likes and comments."Haahhhahahahhahahahaa supperrrrrrb Yashraj. Bahut dino baad. Lekin mazzaaa aa gaya," Archana Puran Singh commented."Hahaha.... ShehnaazXYashraj," a social media user added.Yashraj`s previous hit songs include `Pawri Hori Hai`, `Biggini Shoot` and `Rasode Me Kon Tha`.