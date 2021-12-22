VIRAL! Shah Rukh Khan resumes shoot since son Aryan Khan's arrest in drug case, pic inside

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at a shoot set in Mumbai on Wednesday - weeks after his son Aryan Khan was released on bail in the drugs-on-cruise case. A picture of King Khan is doing rounds on social media - Instagram and Twitter, where the 'Don' actor is seen entering a shoot set while wearing a black t-shirt and glasses, with his hair tied up in a messy bun.

The picture took Shah Rukh's fans into a frenzy as they made the picture go viral on Instagram and Twitter within minutes. Referencing his upcoming action-entertainer 'Pathan', a fan tweeted "One random pic of #ShahRukhKhan from the sets and #Pathan smashes up into the trendlist!! Yuhi King nahi bolte!!". Another wrote, "#Pathan king Khan #ShahRukhKhan is back. @iamsrk Happy moment for fans like me."

A week earlier, SRK's wife-interior designer Gauri Khan had also shared a sneak peek of her latest project on her Instagram account - the new Falguni Shane Peacock store in Hyderabad. With her post, it was evident that Gauri was back to work in full swing.

The Bombay High Court recently relieved Aryan Khan from appearing before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every week. However, the court directed him to appear before Delhi's Special Investigation Team (SIT) whenever summoned. The court had granted him bail on October 28 after it stated that there is "hardly any evidence" that proves that the accused in the case "hatched conspiracy to commit offence". For the unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested in a dug bust led by Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai on October 3.

'Pathan' also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand who delivered the biggest blockbuster in 2019 - 'War' starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. 'Pathan' will mark SRK's return to the big screen after four years. His last release was 'Zero' in 2018 which ended up as a commercial failure at the box office.