Viral sensation Ranu Mondal collaborates with Bangladeshi actor Hero Alom for Bengali song

Ranu Mondal-Hero Alom

Internet sensation singer Ranu Mondal collaborated with Bangladesi popular actor Hero Alom for a Bengali song, Tumi Chara Ami. The song recording video of these artists was released on YouTube, and it went viral instantly.

Last year in November, Hero Alom announced the news of his collaboration with Ranu on his Facebook. Alom shared a snippet of their conversation and informed us that Ranu has bagged 2 of his produced films as the playback singer.

Talking about the latest video, it has already garnered 530K views, and more than 1000 comments. In the 3-minute video, Alom and Ranu are recording the song, and it was followed by a short QnA with these talents.

Here's the video

Who doesn't remember Ranu Mondal and her inspiring story which made her an overnight internet sensation? Ranu, a woman from Ranaghat station in West Bengal made her living singing for daily commuters.

READ: Ranu Mondal who went VIRAL in 2019, sang for Himesh Reshammiya's film is trending again - Know why

Her melodious voice caught the attention of a passenger who posted her singing video on the Internet which became instantly viral. Ace musician-actor Himesh Reshammiya also made her sing a Bollywood song 'Teri meri Kahani' from the movie Happy Hardy and Heer. Though Ranu grabbed headlines for her voice and her shy demeanour, she has been missing from the internet for quite some time. Last year in September, Ranu Mondal made a comeback as a video of her singing hit song 'Manike Mage Hithe' was recently shared online.

The video of Ranu singing Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva’s version of 'Manike Mage Hithe' was shared by a YouTuber named Rondhon Porichoy. For the unversed, Ranu Maria Mondal of Bengal's Nadia district is also known as the 'Lata of Ranaghat', a reference to singer Lata Mangeshkar. Ranu has a soulful voice and has always wanted to be a singer.