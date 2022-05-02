Viral sensation Kili Paul attacked with knife, beaten with sticks

Kili Paul/Instagram

Popular Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul, who often breaks the internet with his video lip-syncing to popular Indian songs, has been attacked with a knife and beaten with sticks by some unknown men. The internet sensation had shared a video on his Instagram Stories in which he was seen lying on a bed with a stretcher with a bandage on his thumb and injuries on his legs. Below the video, he had written, "People want me down but God will always take me up. Pray for me."

In another Instagram Story, he had shared details about the incident as he wrote, "I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself my right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches and I was beaten by sticks and clubs but thank god I defend myself after beating two people they run away but I was already injured pray for me."

The video that Kili had shared on his Instagram Stories is now available on his YouTube channel. Netizens poured in their love for him in the comments section and wished for his speedy recovery. One YouTube user wrote, "All my prayers are with you. God bless. When people start being jealous of you that means you are very famous. Stay positive you'll get even higher". Another commented, "Hello Kili paul, be strong and hope that you recover soon, praying to god for your recovery. Take care and we are waiting to watch your smiling face again so be strong and be positive."



In February, Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul received a shout-out from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat. Admiring the sibling duo, PM Modi had said that he was grateful to them for paying “a tribute to Lata didi and singing our national anthem”. Reacting to the same, Kili Paul had written, “I’m so happy about this and thank you Sir @narendramodi. I’m so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news, this inspired me a million times".