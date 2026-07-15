Viral: Samay Raina steps out with mystery girl in Mumbai, holds her hand through crowd; watch

Samay Raina was mobbed in Mumbai while holding hands with a mystery masked girl. The viral video sparked dating rumours. It was his first outing after the Supreme Court fined him Rs 3 lakh.

Comedian Samay Raina was mobbed by fans and paparazzi in Mumbai on Tuesday night after he was spotted leaving a venue with a mystery girl. Videos from the outing went viral as Raina was seen holding the girl’s hand and escorting her through the crowd to a car.

Viral video sparks speculation

Samay and actress Medha Shankr were recently rumoured to be romantically involved, but they reportedly ended their relationship upon noticing the media during a public sighting. 'Guys, Samay Raina and Medha Shankar are dating,' the tweet stated. They split up as soon as they saw the paparazzi after being seen together. They have now been spotted together several times. Neither Samay nor Medha have confirmed the rumours.

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First public appearance after SC fine

Samay made his first public appearance after the Supreme Court fined him Rs 3 lakh earlier on Tuesday. In relation to the India's Got Latent issue, a bench consisting of Justices Joymalya Bagchi, J V Mohana and CJI Surya Kant ordered Raina to deposit the money within two weeks. He reportedly made false statements and disregarded prior instructions, the court noted.

'We have no reason to doubt that Samay Raina has taken the court for a ride,' the bench declared. He is flagrantly breaking promises and comments made in front of this court. Fans flocked to see him despite the legal issues. Online rumours regarding his personal life have now been fueled by the footage of him clutching the hand of the unidentified girl.