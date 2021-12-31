VIRAL! Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic post about teaching sons not to sexually objectify women

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been ruling headlines ever since the first reports of her possible separation from South star, husband Naga Chaitanya emerged in the media in June 2021. After much speculation, the couple, lovingly addressed as #SamChay, formally announced their divorce in October.

After the public announcement, every social media post shared by Samantha made headlines. She got brutally trolled for deciding to end her marriage of four years and was subjected to hate messages and mean tweets on social media. however, her fans supported her all along. Recently, Samantha broke her silence on her divorce from Naga and the trolling she was subjected to. While she mentioned that she doesn't demand unconditional acceptance, she said she would encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. "I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way," Samantha said to Elle.

While all of Samantha's recent statements went viral on social media and her cryptic posts on Instagram kept making headlines all along, her recent Instagram Story about teaching sons not to objectify women is breaking the internet.

Samantha shared a quote by Farida D that read, "Teach your sons not to sexually objectify women, instead of teaching your daughters not to be sexual. Because denying your daughter the right to sexual is another way of objectifying her." As a caption to the Story, Samantha wrote YES! in capital letters.

Check out the post here:

Samantha keeps sharing powerful and thought-provoking posts so as to express her mind.

On the work front, Samantha was recently seen in an item number in Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' which won her a lot of praise.