VIRAL! Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks classy in Dior outfit, pairs it up with handbag worth over Rs 2.5 lakh

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fashionista as she keeps dropping her stunning pictures on social media. She has been the talk of the town for the past few months since her split with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared pictures in a classy Dior outfit. She chose a famous quote from legendary French Fashion designer Christian Dior for the caption as she wrote, "White is pure and simple and matches with everything. -Christian Dior". Her fans loved her elegant look as they dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section. The photos quickly went viral garnering 13 lakh likes in no time.



In these sexy pictures, what grabbed our attention was the cost of the handbag she promoted in the post. Its whopping price will definitely shock you. The handbag is from Dior's new collection and is called the Medium Dior Vibe Hobo Bag.

The official description of the bag reads as, "New this season, Maria Grazia Chiuri imagines the Dior Vibe bag with the allure of a Hobo bag showcasing modern lines. The white Cannage lambskin style has a suede calfskin interior while a black 'CHRISTIAN DIOR PARIS' signature adorns the bottom of the bag. Featuring a handle in addition to a removable and adjustable shoulder strap with a military-inspired buckle, the medium Dior Vibe bag can be carried by hand, worn on the shoulder or crossbody for a sportier look."





It is priced at $3,800, which is equivalent to Rs 2,82,312 as of today. Buying this super expensive luxurious bag will definitely burn a hole in your pocket!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was recently seen in the sizzling item number 'Oo Antava' in Telugu action-drama blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' that starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.