VIRAL! Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops sexy photo in printed monokini

Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps sharing her sexy and sizzling pictures with her fans on social media. She has recently grabbed headlines when she burned the screen with her sultry performance in the item song 'Oo Antava' in Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress shared a gorgeous picture in a printed monokini. The photo is from her ongoing Goa vacation as Samantha can be seen wide smiling sitting on the rocks with flowing water. She captioned the picture with a silver heart emoji and added a hashtag #goayoubeauty along with the same.

Check out the viral picture here:





The actress has also been sharing pictures on her Instagram stories from her Goa vacation with friends - famous fashion designer Shilpa Reddy and lawyer-actor Vasuki S Punj.







Samantha has been in news all throughout the year. First, she was critically appreciated for her portrayal of a Sri Lankan rebel in the second season of the web series 'The Family Man'. The actress, who had tied the knot with Nagarjuna Akkineni's son Naga Chaitanya in 2017, was in news when she removed her surname 'Akkineni' from her social media accounts in July leading to rumours of separation. The couple officially announced their split in October and since then, she has been targeted by trolls all over the internet.

When talking about the hatred that the actress had to suffer after her split with Naga, she had requested people to share their opinions in a more civilised manner. Talking to Elle India, she had said, "I don't demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way."