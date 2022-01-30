Viral: ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan wins hearts with THIS sweet gesture for media- WATCH

South star Ram Charan, who needs no introduction, has a massive fan following for so many reasons, one being his down-to-earth nature. He always greets his fans and media with love. His new video, which is now going viral, is proof of the same.

Ram Charan was recently spotted with his younger sister Sreeja at the airport in Mumbai by paps. Despite being busy, the actor didn’t forget to wave at the media. In the video that has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, the actor can be seen helping his sister sit in the car. After this, he smiled and posed for the cameras.

Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan was papped at the Mumbai Airport. He is accompanied by his younger sister Sreeja and his cute pet, Rhyme.

#RamCharan.”

Watch video here

His sweet gesture won the hearts of his fans. They rook to comment box in order to appreciate the actor. One of them wrote, “He is so gentle and down to earth,” while another commented, “My favorite South Super Star.” The third person mentioned, “Thorough gentleman.”

'RRR' is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Apart from this, there are many details that are not revealed, like Ajay and Alia's character for starters, even the song Janani doesn't give out a clear picture about the film or their characters. As the story is going to be emotional yet filled with a lot of action and drama and plus the scale it has been made is so huge that the makers want the audiences to enjoy the visuals in the theatre.

'RRR' includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR., Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.