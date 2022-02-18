Viral! RM reacts as South Korean Olympian Kwak Yoongy performs BTS' song 'Dynamite'

BTS, a South Korean band, has appeared at a number of international events, including the United Nations headquarters in New York and the Grammy Awards. It now appears that they will also appear in the Winter Olympics in Beijing. South Korean short track skater Kwak Yoongy and his men's 5000m relay team earned the silver medals on Wednesday and have a tribute to the K-pop band.

The 32-year-old athlete was the first on the podium, performing the hook-step to BTS' popular tune 'Dynamite', which was released in 2020. Kwak's amusing BTS tribute has gone viral, even catching the attention of BTS leader and musician RM aka Rap Monster. Kwak was seen following the routine and running his hands through his bubblegum pink hair in a video published on Instagram Story by the BTS member. "Yoongy-nim, I watched Dynamite (i.e. your Dynamite dance) well," RM wrote for the athlete in Korean with the video, which was translated by a fan on Twitter.

Speaking to Koreaboo, Kwak said, “I’m a fan of BTS but I also felt that I wanted to repay RM however I could, for the support I received when I was having a rough time during the early stages of the Olympics.”

When Kwak learned that RM had uploaded his dancing routine on Instagram Story, he was overjoyed. The silver-medal-winning Olympian was astonished by RM's reciprocation, according to a video uploaded on Twitter. It was during a YouTube Live session when Kwak was notified of RM’s remark. "Really?" the athlete could be heard saying. “Really? That's crazy.. really? I'll look for it once.. What's RM-nim's ID. This is crazy. It’s crazy.

Kwak Yoongy watching Namjoon's IG story in real time



–said "I saw your Dynamite well"

Yoongy: really? that's crazy.. really? I'll look for it once.. what's RM-nim's ID?



Yoongy: insane... INSANE *shows Namjoon's IG story*pic.twitter.com/kigaqXaQeL — Sel (@BTStranslation_) February 16, 2022

He added, But guys, what I thought was a pity was that because I was wearing the tight training pants, the dance only ended up at this level. If I was dressed in more street-style pants."