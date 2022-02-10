VIRAL! Rashmika Mandanna pouts in mirror selfie, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

South stars Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rashmika, who were recently part of the same film, 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1', have been making headlines for their performance in the blockbuster hit movie, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role.

On one hand, while Rashmika played the female lead in the film, on the other, Samantha had an item song, 'Oo Antava Mava' that has become a rage and is trending on all social media platforms. Samantha was praised for her dance moves and her sizzling hot look in the song.

Rashmika, who is known for her lovely and relatable Instagram posts, recently dropped a mirror selfie in which she was seen posing with a pout. Rashmika is seen dressed in a furry, hooded blush pink sweatshirt teamed with joggers. As soon as Rashmika dropped the photo, several of her fans complimented her in the comments section.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu too took to the comments section of the post and reacted to Rashmika's photo. 'Cute,' Samantha wrote and followed it with a love face emoji.

Check out Rashmika's photo below:







On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen on the big screen in 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu', opposite Sharwanand. The movie is slated to release on 25th February 2022. She will also be seen making her Bollywood debut with 'Mission Majnu' which and has 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan and 'Pushpa: The Rule' lined up. Samantha on the other hand has 'Yashoda' and 'Shaakuntalam' lined up.