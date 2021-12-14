Ahead of 'Pushpa' release, Rashmika Mandanna dances to 'Saami Saami' in hot pants - WATCH

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most admired actresses in the industry. After delivering a phenomenal performance down South, she is all set to deliver a smacking act with her first pan-India release, 'Pushpa', releasing on December 17, 2021.

Recently, the actress posted a video of her dancing on the song 'Saami Saami' song on her social media. Sharing the video, she captioned the post, "I've been seeing so many of you doing this reel and I also wanted to join the Partyyy so made one myself.. I hope many more of you join us in our mass party…"

In the video, Rashmika Mandanna is seen sporting a black t-shirt and blue hot pants while grooving to the track.

Watch it here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, besides 'Pushpa', Rashmika will make her Hindi film debut with 'Mission Majnu' and will also be seen in 'Goodbye' thereafter.