Viral! Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Cardi B and Kim Kardashian- WATCH

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant never fails to entertain us, she often makes headlines for the same. She is also known for creating controversies and talking about them openly. Recently, she was in news for her announcing her separation from her husband Ritesh on social media.

Rakhi Sawant on Wednesday was seen taking a dig at Hollywood stars Kim Kardashian and Cardi B. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded the video of the same. In the Rakhi can be heard saying ‘Toh me jaake Oscar me I will perform. Chaahe Kima Kardashian ho yaa whatever. Kya Cardi B, ye koi naam hai? Cardi B kya hai? Rakhi Sawant dekha kya naam hai.”

She continued, “Cardi B karti kya hai… bas ye ‘Look at my this.. Look at my this.’ Hum toh ye sab kabhi nahi karte. Kya bolte ho dosto? Hum karte hai ya ye sabb.”

Watch video:

However, a section of people trolled Rakhi for comparing herself with Hollywood stars. One of them wrote, “Tu kya karti hain bandariya.... kabhi gaake dikhao cardi b jaisa. Idiot.” The second one mentioned, “Cardi tereko janti bhi nahi hai faltu ka drama mat karo. Atleast she an artist makes her own songs. What do u do road pe ajati hai drama karne pagal aurat.”

The third one mentioned, “Cardi b... tu bolna sikhle dhng m usmy he beda paar h tera ganwaar...... Cardi B.” The fourth one mentioned, “Karke dikhane ke baad puch bhi ri ho ki me karti hu kya.”

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant stepped out in a Kim Kardashian-inspired ensemble. Her outfit was labelled ‘Bollywood’ on the front and ‘Hollywood’ on the back by her. Rakhi Sawant was dressed in a pink short dress that she teamed with multicoloured boots. She completed her look with a necklace and sunglasses.