Viral: Prakash Raj's son Vedant turns mango seller at their farm

Prakash Raj is leaving no stone unturned in helping needy people during the ongoing lockdown crisis. The actor-politician has been sharing every update on his Twitter page, wherein he also mentioned about taking a loan so that his work in helping people continues smoothly. Now, as it's always said, like father, like son, Prakash's young boy is also seen collecting money to help people in need amid lockdown.

A while back, the pan-Indian actor took to his Twitter page and shared a sweet photo of his son selling mangoes. In the photo, the young lad is seen all smiles while posing around green mangoes and making sure to sell it too. Prakash tweeted the photo with a caption stating, "My son...The mango seller .. in conversation with nature at our farm. Stay home stay safe. This too shall pass."

Check out the tweet below:

Earlier while talking about taking loans to help people, Prakash had tweeted, "My financial resources depleting. But Will take a loan and continue reaching out. BECAUSE I KNOW... I CAN ALWAYS EARN AGAIN... IF HUMANITY SURVIVES THESE DIFFICULT TIMES... Let’s fight this together.. let’s give back to life ..a Prakashraj foundation initiative. (sic)"

Take a look:

While during his birthday, he wrote on his Twitter page, "On my birthday today ..I did this .gave shelter to 11 stranded workers from Pondichery... Chennai... Khammam... it’s not just government s responsibility..it’s ours too. #COVID2019 #21daylockdown #kuchKaronna .. let’s celebrate humanity .. let’s fight this united .. #JustAsking".