Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks red hot in stunning saree featuring thigh-high slit

Sarees never go out of style, and no Indian girl can ever say no to them. They have the ability to make you stand out at any event, from a birthday celebration to a wedding. Sequins, graphics, pre-draped and other embellishments are being added. This season, though, sequins have been all the style, and a splash of vibrant red is all the rage. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, without a doubt, has pulled off a red sequin saree better than anyone.

The Tamil starlet headed to Instagram to post photos from an event, where she stunned everyone with her red saree.

Samantha wore a gorgeous saree at her IFFI 2021 Goa visit as a speaker. The actress wore a Kresha Bajaj saree with a deep cut and floral embroidery all over it. The actress was styled by Preetham Jukalker, who smartly chose to wear no accessories, allowing her shiny ensemble to speak for itself. She wore red lipstick with curly open hair and kohl-rimmed eyes for a laid-back look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is working on a number of forthcoming projects while basking in the well-deserved praise she is receiving for ‘The Family Man 2’. Her Tamil film ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, in which she co-stars with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati, is now at the top of the box office.