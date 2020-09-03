Headlines

Viral Photos: Sai Pallavi appears for an exam in Trichy; poses with fans for selfies

Sai Pallavi reportedly wrote an FMGE exam in Trichy

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 03, 2020, 03:34 PM IST

Apart from being an amazing actor and an incredible dancer, Sai Pallavi is also an MBBS graduate. The actor completed her medical studies back in 2016. On August 31, 2020, Sai was snapped by fans while appearing for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in Trichy. Several people were surprised to see the actor making her way to the examination centre, however, she covered herself with a mask. Post writing the exam, the actor posed for selfies with fans making them happier.

One of the fan clubs of Sai Pallavi took to Twitter page and shared a series of photos and videos of the actor. In the posts, she is seen all smiles while posing with the fans. The Premam actor also removed her mask in one of her photos and looked happy while meeting her fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi had two movie releases in 2019. She was seen in Malayalam film Athiran opposite Fahadh Faasil. The actor also starred in Suriya starrer NGK which also had Rakul Preet Singh as one of the female leads.

Her upcoming projects include a Telugu film titled Love Story with Naga Chaitanya. Sekhar Kammula directs the film and the release date has been delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. Sai will also be seen in another Telugu film titled Viraata Parvam.

Sai Pallavi made her debut back in 2015 with the hit Malayalam film Premam opposite Nivin Pauly. The film is directed by Alphonse Puthran. Her other hit film also includes Dhanush starrer Maari 2 and the song 'Rowdy Baby' is considered one of the best dance numbers ever.

