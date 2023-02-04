Viral! Masaba Gupta enjoys food and drinks with dad Vivian Richards, stepdad Vivek Mehra in unseen photo

Credit: Masaba/Instagram

On Friday, fashion designer Masaba Gupta dropped a series of photos and vidoes on Instagram. The second photo features Masaba enjoying drinks and food with her dad Vivian Richards and stepdad Vivek Mehra.

In the first video, Masaba can be seen working out while in the second pic, she can be seen enjoying with dad Vivian Richards and Vivek Mehra. Sharing the post, she wrote, “What can I say.. been a busy week/ month/year.”

Take a look:

Earlier, taking to Instagram stories, the ace designer shared beautiful notes about her mother Neena Gupta, father Vivian Richards and step-father Vivek Mehra. Masaba chose their pictures from the wedding day to complement her personalized notes.Introducing Neena as the mother of the bride, Masaba wrote, "The sweetest thing, Thanks for raising me to be a lioness."

Father of the Bride Viv Richards is described as "The eyes chico, they never lie. My fierce father, a gentle giant and I’m so glad I got not just your nose but also your shoulders to take on the world just like you did and emerge a fighter."

Neena husband Vivek Mehra has also got featured in Masaba’s post. He is mentioned as "The gentle entrepreneur in me that you see is all courtesy this man, the kind brain and the most giving heart."

Masaba tied the knot with beau Satyadeep Misra on January 27 in an intimate ceremony. She shared the grand frame including all the family members from both sides on that very day.Captioning the frame as, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus," Masaba re-defined modern relationships in the most graceful way.

For the unversed, Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on the Netflix series Masaba Masaba which is based on Masaba`s personal and professional life. (With inputs from ANI)

