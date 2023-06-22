Search icon
Viral: Lady Gaga kisses BTS' V aka Kim Tae-Hyung on his cheeks, fans say 'this picture speaks a thousand words'

Lady Gaga and BTS' V look so adorable in the viral photo. ARMY has been reacting to the photo and said this picture speaks a thousand words.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

V and Lady Gaga

BTS’ V and Lady Gaga need no introduction, they have been our favourites ever since we started hearing them singing and seeing them performing on stage. Now, a photo of them is going viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it.

The photo is from the last year’s Grammys in which Lady Gaga can be seen kissing V on his cheeks and talking to him. The photo won everyone’s heart and ARMY has been reacting to it. One of them wrote, “This picture speaks a thousand words. The admiration TAE has for Lady Gaga.” The second one said, “Two incredible world stars.” The third one said, “Like a rich woman's son....and the mother is proud of her son's success.....” The fourth one said, “I hope they do a collaboration with songs written by each.” The fifth person said, “i am jealous.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by taehyung (@kim_.taehyung.30)

Meanwhile, recently, BTS' Jungkook took to Weverse and went live in order to interact with his fans. However, he fell asleep when 6 million people were watching him. He was wearing a half-sleeved t-shirt, covered in white sheets. The singer said, "If I fall asleep like this, the company will go crazy.” The live went on for like 21 minutes and 6 million people watched him sleeping.

BTS ARMY took to Twitter and shared videos of him sleeping. One wrote, "21 minutes of Jungkook sleeping on his live."  The second one said, "Once in a lifetime experience, seeing Jungkook in bed, sleeping and talking with us omg." The third person wrote, "so.. you are telling me that Jungkook before falling asleep, told us that we can’t get hurt, for us to never get hurt..?! Even before sleeping :(( what can we do to protect an angel like him, seriously?."

