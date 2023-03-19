Viral! Jr NTR reacts after fan grabs him on state, watch video

Credit: Twitter

Demanding pictures from celebrities in the public space without respecting their boundaries has been an ongoing problem. It's normal to be die-hard fans but sometimes they cross their line. Superstar Jr NTR faced a similar situation on stage during an event.

A video has surfaced online in which NTR can be seen leaving the stage of an event by waving at fans when a fan runs towards him, avoiding the security guards, and tightly grabs the actor by his waist and pushed him back for a picture.

The security persons try to get hold of him but NTR gestured to them to wait and obliged the fan for a picture and then asked him to go. Even the actor lost his balance but did not lose his calm. This is why he is called the man of the masses.NTR attended the pre-release event organized by director Vishwak Sen for his upcoming movie `Das ka Dhamki`.Makers released the second trailer of the film in this launch event.

The videos and pictures of NTR being mobbed by fans went viral, netizens praised the actor's attitude. One of the users wrote, "Great Respect for such attitude."Now everyone knows why bouncers are hard and rough.. He literally pushed out #JrNTR and still he managed well, another comment.The actor recently returned to Hyderabad from Los Angeles after the foot-tapping `Naatu Naatu` won the Oscar for Best Original Song while The Elephant Whisperers won in the Best Documentary Short Film category, marking India's moment of triumph at the awards gala at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Naatu Naatu was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the Original Song category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event.

The lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this RRR mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song competed against Applause from the film Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand` from the movie Top Gun: Maverick, Lift me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and This Is Life, from Everything, Everywhere All At Once. RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the lead roles in the film, which collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, NTR will be seen in `NTR`30 opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film will be directed by `Janatha Garage` director Koratala Siva. Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor on the film NTR-30. (With inputs from ANI)