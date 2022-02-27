Viral! David Warner's love for Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' will make your day- WATCH

Famous Australian cricketer, David Warner has been making headlines because of his love for Allu Arjun’s blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, these days. The film, which also features Rashima Mandanna in the lead role, has been receiving a lot of appreciation ever since it was released.

David Warner recently took to Instagram and dropped a doctored video in which his face has been superimposed on Allu Arjun’s face. Sharing the video, he wrote, “#pushpa sooo good.” He can be seen sharing the screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in the video. The video is now going viral on social media. Also Read: After David Warner, Dwayne Bravo joins 'Pushpa: The Rise' trend, dances to Allu Arjun's song - WATCH

One of the social media users commented, “Petition to add warner in upcoming south movies.” The second one mentioned, “Wow puspha warner.” The third person wrote, “Heyyy david...Can You please try #ArabicKuthu This is a new song from Thalapathy Vijay... Please try kind Request from tamilnadu Fan.”

Watch video:

The movie and the song have been on everyone’s timeline. After the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer found its way to streamers, fans have tried their hand at the memorable dialogues and hook steps of its songs.

Earlier, Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also shared a photo recreating the actor's look from the movie. Taking to Instagram, Jadeja first shared a picture of the South Indian superstar and then of him - both with a ‘beedi’ in their mouth.

He captioned the picture saying, "Pushpa ante Flower anukunnava. Fireuuuu. Swipe for the surprise." Jadeja, however, added a warning to it and wrote, "P.S - This is just for graphical representation only. Cigarette, beedi and tobacco consumption are injurious to health. It causes cancer. Do not consume it".

In June of last year, the David cricketer revealed why he shared these amusing videos on social media. India Today quoted David as saying, “We have to think out of the box. For me, it was about putting smiles on the people's faces. Through TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, my family and I have been able to do that.”