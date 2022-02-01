'BTS' V drops selfie with Jimin after his surgery, shares photo with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook

South Korean band ‘BTS’ has been making headlines every day. They are known for giving mind-blowing performances, they motivate people with their songs. Their fans wait every day for them to post pictures and videos online.

On Tuesday, ‘BTS’ member V gave a glimpse of his ‘beloved family.’ One of the ‘BTS’ fan pages took to Instagram and posted two pictures that were shared by V. It was a selfie with Jimin, and another pic featured RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jungkook.

The pictures were taken at the American Awards last year. The band had won artist of the year, favourite pop duo/group and favourite pop song awards at the event. While sharing the pics, V wrote, “My beloved family." While reacting to the post, J-Hope mentioned, “I love you bvo (bro).” (as translated by BTS Weverse translation)

Earlier on Monday, ‘BTS’ agency Big Hit music revealed that Jimin had tested positive for Covid-19. Their statement read, “Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31.”

It also added, “According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage.”

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities. Thank you,” the statement concluded.