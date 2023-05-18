Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Viral! BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie spotted holding hands in Paris amid dating rumours

BTS V and BLACKPINK's Jennie can be seen holding each other's hands and walking in Paris, in viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Viral! BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie spotted holding hands in Paris amid dating rumours
Credit: bangpink museum/Instagram

BTS’ V aka Kim Tae-hyung often grabs attention for dating rumours with BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Some social media users claim that they have seen them together several times, photos and videos also go viral on the internet.

Now, a French journalist Amar Taoualit has claimed that he saw V and Jennie holding each other’s hands and walking. To give the proof, he even shared the video on his TikTok. Since then, BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans are confused and want to know if it was actually Jennie and V who were walking holding hands in the video.

Watch video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Fans have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Hand in Hand my lovely Taehyung and Jennie. We'll support you no matter what! Let them fookin date and love them pls! Taennie we won. It's literally their managers behind them at the end of the video I can see Alison there.”

The second one said, “I love how their managers ans guards are like pretend we are not here.” The third one said, “I'm still waiting for their confirmation but I'm very happy for both of them.” The fourth one said, “Dating is not a crime, be aware of being fans and not owners of idols will normalize idols to have life!!!!!!.” The fifth person commented, “Let's be happy for them. Finally, the're coming out.” However, there is no confirmation if they were actually Jennie and V in the video.

This is not the first time when Jennie and V are in news because of their dating rumours. Earlier, one of the social media users claimed that they were spotted together on Jeju island, some pictures were also shared as proof. Entertainment companies HYBE and YG recently issued an official statement on the rumors. Later, V appeared as a special DJ for two days on Kim Eana’s ‘Starry Night’radio show where he talked about his Jeju island trip.

V cleared the air indirectly by saying that he went to Jeju island with his two male friends, not with any girl. 

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
Women's fashion: 5 pairs of heels that every fashionista should have
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.