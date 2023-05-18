Viral! BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie spotted holding hands in Paris amid dating rumours

Credit: bangpink museum/Instagram

BTS’ V aka Kim Tae-hyung often grabs attention for dating rumours with BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Some social media users claim that they have seen them together several times, photos and videos also go viral on the internet.

Now, a French journalist Amar Taoualit has claimed that he saw V and Jennie holding each other’s hands and walking. To give the proof, he even shared the video on his TikTok. Since then, BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans are confused and want to know if it was actually Jennie and V who were walking holding hands in the video.

Watch video:

Taehyung and Jennie in Paris walking hand in hand in the City of Love this is def them!! They're so much in LOVE AENNIEEE MY HEART pic.twitter.com/9Ph708ukjJ — sleeping (@hityouwidthatd4) May 17, 2023

Fans have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Hand in Hand my lovely Taehyung and Jennie. We'll support you no matter what! Let them fookin date and love them pls! Taennie we won. It's literally their managers behind them at the end of the video I can see Alison there.”

The second one said, “I love how their managers ans guards are like pretend we are not here.” The third one said, “I'm still waiting for their confirmation but I'm very happy for both of them.” The fourth one said, “Dating is not a crime, be aware of being fans and not owners of idols will normalize idols to have life!!!!!!.” The fifth person commented, “Let's be happy for them. Finally, the're coming out.” However, there is no confirmation if they were actually Jennie and V in the video.

This is not the first time when Jennie and V are in news because of their dating rumours. Earlier, one of the social media users claimed that they were spotted together on Jeju island, some pictures were also shared as proof. Entertainment companies HYBE and YG recently issued an official statement on the rumors. Later, V appeared as a special DJ for two days on Kim Eana’s ‘Starry Night’radio show where he talked about his Jeju island trip.

V cleared the air indirectly by saying that he went to Jeju island with his two male friends, not with any girl.