VIRAL! BTS grooves to Ajith Kumar's song 'Naanga Vera Maari' from 'Valimai' in mashup video - Watch

The South Korean boy band 'BTS', comprising of RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope, has huge popularity across the globe. There are millions of septet fans in India too who keep making edited videos of BTS dancing to popular Hindi and South Indian tracks. Now, a video showing the BTS boys grooving to the hit song 'Naanga Vera Maari' from Ajith Kumar's latest Tamil blockbuster film 'Valimai' has gone viral on the internet.

The catchy dance number is composed by acclaimed music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, penned by famous director-lyricist Vignesh Shivan, and sung by Yuvan himself and Anurag Kulkarni. The track was released on August 2, 2021, marking Ajith's 30th anniversary in the film industry.

'Valimai' has released to a thunderous response crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office within three days of its release. Produced by Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor, the H. Vinoth directorial also stars Huma Qureshi, Gurban Judge, and Kartikeya Gummakonda in pivotal roles. The plot centers around Arjun, a police officer who is on a quest to apprehend a gang of dangerous bikers who are key suspects in a murder investigation.

With almost perfect editing and beats syncing with the dance steps of the BTS boys, it seems like the septet is actually grooving to the hit song from the Tamil film, that was released recently on February 24.



The action-thriller is the second collaboration between the superstar Ajith, director H. Vinoth, and producer Boney Kapoor after the success of the legal drama 'Nerkonda Paarvai' in 2019. Before even the release of 'Valimai', Boney Kapoor already announced his third collaboration with Ajith Kumar on February 15 with the hashtag #AK61.