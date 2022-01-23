Viral! ‘BTS’ boys Jungkook, Jimin, V groove to Dhanush’s song ‘Raanjhanaa’- WATCH

‘BTS’ band has managed to grab attention amongst we Indians. Their fans in India, ARMY, leave no chance to edit their group dance videos that often go viral on social media.

Recently, doctored ‘BTS’ videos in which they were seen dancing to Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Saami Saami’ and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Oo Antava’ went viral. Now, a newly edited video, that was posted on January 10, of them dancing to Dhanush- Sonam Kapoor’s movie song ‘Raanjhanaa’ is going viral on social media.

In the original dance clip, ‘BTS’ members Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, V, Suga, and RM danced to their hit song ‘Dynamite’ when they were rehearsing on it. However, the video has been edited later by ‘BTS’ ARMY. Anyhow, the video is looking amazingly true.

Watch Video:

After watching the video, Disha Parmar, who appeared in ‘Bade Acche Ladte Hai 2’, also commented on the video. She wrote, “How do you even do this!!”

One of the fans commented, “Someone explain to me why does every song go with Dynamite’s dance practice????,” another mentioned, “screaming crying eating glass.” The third fan wrote, “

I mean bts can slay any dam song.”

For the unversed, BTS is a seven-member K-pop group (V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope, and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.