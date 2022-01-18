VIRAL! Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu share sizzling chemistry in 'Oo Antava' BTS video - Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu set the internet ablaze with her sizzling performance in her first item song 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' from the recent Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Now, a behind-the-scenes video from the song's shooting has gone viral on the internet.

On Sunday, the famous choreographer Ganesh Acharya took to Instagram and shared a BTS video in which he can be seen teaching dance steps to Samantha and Allu Arjun. He wrote that he had great fun shooting the song with these two actors as he captioned the video as "Another hit with my favourite, spent the most fun time on set with these two @alluarjunonline @samantharuthprabhuoff" (blessed face and hugging face emoji emojis).

As the choreographer shows them the steps with a female member from his crew, Samantha is seen laughing in the video before she and Allu take their place and rehearse for the song.



As per a recent report from IWMBuzz, Samantha charged a whopping sum of Rs 5 crores for the song. A source was quoted telling the portal, "Oh, she has charged a bomb for the Oo Antava dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The film’s leading man Allu Arjun personally took the effort to convince her. They had to pay her close to Rs 5 crores for that 3-minute dance number. She had some reservations about some of the dance movements. But gradually she got into the groove and didn’t demand that even one step to be changed."

The item song created a major buzz before the film's release and can be listed as one of the reasons behind the major success of the film. The second part of the film titled 'Pushpa: The Rule' is scheduled to go on floors next month.