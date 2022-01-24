Allu Arjun reacts as David Warner’s daughters dance to ‘Saami Saami’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’

It is fair to say that ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has taken the internet by a storm. Everything about the film, from its cast to its plot to its songs, has been praised.

After seeing David Warner do Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli' routine, his daughters decided to try Rashmika Mandanna's 'Saami Saami' step, and the video is too adorable to skip.

After seeing the video, not just netizens but Allu Arjun too was impressed and he dropped a comment on the post saying its ‘so cute’.

In a video posted by the cricketer earlier, David can be seen imitating Allu Arjun's moves from Srivalli, a song from the actor's recent movie 'Pushpa: The Rise', in his latest video.

As the song plays on, David can be seen wearing sunglasses and doing Pushpa's iconic sideways walk from 'Srivalli' in a video uploaded to his Instagram Reels. He even performed out the scene in which Allu Arjun loses his footwear and then resumes dancing. "Pushpa, what's next?" David captioned the video with multiple laughing emojis.

In the video's comments section, Allu Arjun responded with a series of laughing, thumbs up, and fire emojis. The cricketer's newest attempt at entertainment was also well received, with many fans calling him 'Pushpa Warner’. "Guru ji, you are the best version," said one fan.

In June of last year, the 35-year-old cricketer revealed why he shared these amusing videos on social media. India Today quoted David as saying, “We have to think out of the box. For me, it was about putting smiles on the people's faces. Through TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, my family and I have been able to do that.”