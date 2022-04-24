Vir Das takes a dig at Will Smith's visit to India, says 'stop slapping comedians'

Credit: Vir Das/Bhayani

On Saturday, Will Smith was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport. As soon as this news circulated, netizens started targeting him for visiting India after the 'slap' incident happened at the Oscars. Will Smith had slapped comedian and host Chris Rock at the Oscars this year.

Comedian Vir Das took to Instagram and took a sly dig at Will Smith. He wrote, “Will Smith is in India? Good. He can learn to stop slapping comedians with his hands and start slapping them with legal cases.”

Meanwhile, netizens also gave their reaction to Will Smith’s arrival. Some were happy to see the Man in Black actor, while others trolled him. One of the social media users wrote, “

After getting banned from oscars , will making his way to filmfare.” The second person mentioned, “Don't worry people he will not slap us. Nice guy.”

The third person wrote, “I am guessing where he is heading to....to meet Sadhguru.” The fourth person mentioned, “Seems like he is on infia tour for enlightenment after lots of stress and emotional damages to his personal life just like steve job visited to India in his down time.” Also Read; Will Smith arrives at Mumbai's Kalina airport, waves at paps

For the unversed, Will Smith had apologised to comedian Chris Rock for hitting him during the Oscar ceremony and said he was "out of line and was embarrassed".

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," Smith wrote on Instagram.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith said in his apology.