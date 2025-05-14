The Cannes Film Festival has banned nudity and voluminous outfits on the red carpet, citing French law and institutional framework. I

Vir Das, renowned for his sharp wit and unapologetic humour, took a tongue-in-cheek jab at the 78th Cannes Film Festival's newly introduced rules banning nudity and voluminous outfits on the red carpet. As the festival unfolded, Vir Das announced his decision to boycott the event via a sarcastic social media post, cleverly critiquing the nudity rule with his signature blend of humour and satire. With his characteristic boldness, Vir poked fun at the restrictions, bringing attention to his stance in a lighthearted yet impactful way.

Vir Das took to Instagram to share his reaction to the Cannes Film Festival's new red carpet rules, writing a sarcastic post that read, "It's with deep regret that I announce I will no longer be attending the Cannes Film Festival because of the new red carpet rules. For multiple generations nude voluminous gowns with large trains have been culturally specific to the comedy community. This year I had planned a dark beige, 78 foot long, off-shoulder piece that moved finely into sleeves that covered my wrists, but dipped lower and gently showcased the heart of my scrotum. But if I can't wear a Gota original, I refuse to let our culture be shunted."

“I was planning on taking multiple selfies of cultural significance. But someone has to take a stand. I wish the festival all the best,” he concluded. The Cannes Film Festival has banned nudity and voluminous outfits on the red carpet, citing French law and institutional framework. In an official statement, the festival said, "The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law."





This decision comes after incidents like a topless demonstrator in 2022 and Bianca Censori's transparent dress at the Grammys. The festival reserves the right to deny access to individuals with attire that obstructs movement or complicates seating arrangements. The festival runs until May 24, featuring Indian celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Karan Johar.