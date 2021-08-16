Vir Das issues apology after getting criticised for cracking joke on trans community, says ‘I got that joke wrong’

Vir Das, an actor and comedian, is well-known for his outstanding comic ability and has a sizable social media following. However, after an episode of his new show made its way into the internet, he was treated to vicious trolling and harsh remarks.

He apparently made a joke about transgender individuals in the programme, which did not go down well with netizens and a particular group, who called him out for his transphobic stuff in the show.

The comedian apologised for hurting the feelings of a community on his Instagram account and issued a statement that read, 'I did a joke on the new ten on ten-episode that my friends in the Trans community felt hurt by. I see why. My intent in the moment was to say Trans people have courage the Govt never ever could and it was set up wrong and uninformed. I messed up. It had the opposite effect and trivialized your struggle. Articulating my intent effectively is my responsibility, not yours.' Without defending himself he further added, 'I got that joke wrong. Plain and simple. No buts.' He also said in his statement that his audience understands the kind of joke he performs and he knows they can take a joke as he wrote, 'Sometimes a lot of people are upset because the joke really worked, sometimes because the joke doesn’t. My audience understands comedy, they can take a joke. So, when they talk to me, I listen.'

He also added screenshots of his conversation with a fan.

Replying to one of his fan’s texts, he apologised and said, “You’re correct about the joke, and I’m so sorry it made you feel hurt. I’m going to put a statement out, but waiting till everyone calms down so they know it’s thought out and genuine. If you know my work, you know the intent is never ever to hurt. Give it a minute and I will definitely respond”.