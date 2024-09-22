Twitter
Anura Kumara Dissanayake elected new Sri Lanka President

Navigating the Future of Orthopedic Surgery: Innovations and Insights from a Leading Surgical Robotic Expert

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: When, where to watch Nani, SJ Suryah-starrer action thriller

Inside pics of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Dubai villa gifted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, worth Rs…

Vir Das has invited budding designers, labels, and students to design an Indian or Indo-Western outfit for the International Emmy Awards, which he will host in November.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 07:47 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'
Vir Das is first Indian to host International Emmys 2024
Actor and star comedian Vir Das, who is the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards, has called out for budding designers, labels and students to put together an Indian or Indo-western fusion ensemble as he does not need "a tuxedo." On Sunday morning, Vir took to his social media handles, where he dropped a note about how he wants to wear "something Indian from home."

He wrote: "Alright Folks, I am going to be the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards. I'm going to wear something Indian from home. I'm also not going to wear a fancy designer. They have enough cash and clients. So we're gonna launch someone new." He then called out aspirants: "So if you're a budding designer, label, student, and you can put together super formal stuff. Send us an email at contact@zazuproduction.com I would attach details on your stuff and experience please. We get a lot of emails. I want to be clear."

Vir, who took home the International Emmy for his show Landing last year, said that it is "super duper ultra formal wear at a very high level for a very large audience." "You have to make me look good in formal wear which is a task I assure you. It HAS TO BE INDIAN OR INDO-WESTERN FUSION. I do not need a tuxedo. We will pay you for your work, pay for the outfit and credit you. You will have to work with my team to get the vision and design right. Cheers, V", he concluded.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

It was on September 12, when he was announced as the host and at that time, he said it was "deeply personal" to return to the International Emmy. The International Emmy Awards will take place on November 25 in New York.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

READ | This Aamir Khan film was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, won 4 National Awards, was India's entry to Oscars

