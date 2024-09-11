Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards: 'Tremendously honoured and excited'

Vir Das will be hosting the international Emmy Awards in New York, this year.

Vir Das has become the first Indian who will be hosting the International Emmy Awards. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has named comedian and Bollywood star Vir Das as the host for the 2024 International Emmy Awards.

The awards will take place on Monday, November 25, in New York City. He was previously nominated for an International Emmy in the Comedy category in 2021 and won the award in 2023 for his Netflix comedy special Landing, he will return to the International Emmys stage as host this time.

Vir will be the first Indian to host the Emmy Awards. Sharing the news, he thanked everyone and wrote, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host. I can’t wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!"

Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, shared the news and said, "We’re delighted to welcome back Vir Das to our stage and to add International Emmy® Host to his impressive list of talents. With his unique humor and perspective on the world, he now joins a distinguished group of Gala hosts over the years who fit in perfectly with our global audience." Hrithik Roshan commented, "Wow. That’s amazing. Very well done." Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Zoya Akhtar," in the comment section under Vir Das' post.

On the work front, recently, Das earned praises for his portrayal of Satyajit Sen, a TRP-hungry TV news anchor, in Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae.

