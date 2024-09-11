Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards: 'Tremendously honoured and excited'

Microsoft buys 16.4-acre prime land in this Indian city, paid Rs 520 crore to...

Tamil actor Jiiva, wife meet with a car accident, video of heavily damaged vehicle surfaces

Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Phase II inauguration date announced: Check stations' list and other details

'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards: 'Tremendously honoured and excited'

Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards: 'Tremendously honoured and excited'

Microsoft buys 16.4-acre prime land in this Indian city, paid Rs 520 crore to...

Microsoft buys 16.4-acre prime land in this Indian city, paid Rs 520 crore to...

Tamil actor Jiiva, wife meet with a car accident, video of heavily damaged vehicle surfaces

Tamil actor Jiiva, wife meet with a car accident, video of heavily damaged vehicle surfaces

7 dog breeds with strongest bites

7 dog breeds with strongest bites

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

What is Oumuamua, first interstellar object to enter our solar system?

What is Oumuamua, first interstellar object to enter our solar system?

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'tumultuous' childhood after parents' divorce: 'It wasn't easy but...'

When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'tumultuous' childhood after parents' divorce: 'It wasn't easy but...'

This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..

This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards: 'Tremendously honoured and excited'

Vir Das will be hosting the international Emmy Awards in New York, this year.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 11:05 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards: 'Tremendously honoured and excited'
Vir Das (Image credit: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Vir Das has become the first Indian who will be hosting the International Emmy Awards. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has named comedian and Bollywood star Vir Das as the host for the 2024 International Emmy Awards.

The awards will take place on Monday, November 25, in New York City. He was previously nominated for an International Emmy in the Comedy category in 2021 and won the award in 2023 for his Netflix comedy special Landing, he will return to the International Emmys stage as host this time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Vir will be the first Indian to host the Emmy Awards. Sharing the news, he thanked everyone and wrote, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host. I can’t wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!" 

Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, shared the news and said, "We’re delighted to welcome back Vir Das to our stage and to add International Emmy® Host to his impressive list of talents. With his unique humor and perspective on the world, he now joins a distinguished group of Gala hosts over the years who fit in perfectly with our global audience." Hrithik Roshan commented, "Wow. That’s amazing. Very well done." Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Zoya Akhtar," in the comment section under Vir Das' post. 

On the work front, recently, Das earned praises for his portrayal of Satyajit Sen, a TRP-hungry TV news anchor, in Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

US Elections 2024: Democrats issue warnings to Kamala Harris ahead of face off with Donald Trump, say, 'it will take...'

US Elections 2024: Democrats issue warnings to Kamala Harris ahead of face off with Donald Trump, say, 'it will take...'

Meet man who was once Africa's richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

Meet man who was once Africa's richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

Manipur: Internet suspended in state for 5 days amid students' agitation

Manipur: Internet suspended in state for 5 days amid students' agitation

Meet S Awasthy, daughter of a construction labourer who quit corporate job, and cracked UPSC with AIR...

Meet S Awasthy, daughter of a construction labourer who quit corporate job, and cracked UPSC with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement