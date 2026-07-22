Rajkummar Rao trolled for remarks on CJP protests, Delhi police violence: 'But sir, Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai na?'

Rajkummar Rao said society must listen to students amid CJP protests, and called for dialogue instead of violence.

Actor Rajkummar Rao reacted to the ongoing CJP student protests in Delhi on Wednesday, July 22. He backed students' right to be heard and appealed for peace, he wrote in his post, 'When young people feel unheard, it is a reminder that society must listen. Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness and respect. At the same time, peace must remain our greatest strength. Violence, from any side, only deepens wounds and takes us further away from meaningful solutions. This is a moment for dialogue and Compassion.'

Netizens reactions

Rajkummar's post received mixed reactions online. Many users brought up his past song 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' while responding to his statement.'Did Modi permit you to post this?' 'No, please go and shoot another song for Modi, just like you did 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai'. You were perfectly comfortable singing his praises then, so why speak up now? Maybe silence would suit you better. I always admired you as an actor, but this is honestly disappointing.'It’s high time people with influence spoke about it Respect' Modi hai toh mumkin hai.. we all remember who were there in the video''Sir, could you please create another song like the one you made before 'Modi, Modi, Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai'? It had a great impact. I would really appreciate it if you could make another one in the same style.'

'That is the most neutral you could go after lip syncing to modi hai toh mumkin hai? 'Bhai tu hi tha jo gane mein bolta tha 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai '. Just saw this now, and I've never expected you in this but we should expect the unexpected. 'Kya bhai .. aaj gaana nahi bajaoge kya MODI. MODI. MODI hai toh mumbkin hai'' Sitting in an air-conditioned room and seeking attention feels so good... If you really care, then why don't you go and join the protest?' 'Kehna kya chaahte ho? Don't put up statements just for the sake of it. Read what you have written again and try and make sense of it. If you want to be known as a person with a spine, then take sides. There is no middle ground here, after what has happened on the 20th.'

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About the CJP protest

Rajkummar's remarks coincide with student demonstrations in Delhi spearheaded by the CJP. In response to purported anomalies in the NEET exam, the protest is calling for accountability and immediate changes in India's educational system. Additionally, protesters demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan quit. In recent days, several public personalities have responded to the protests.