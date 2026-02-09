FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Vinod Khanna's second wife Kavita Khanna reveals he was diagnosed with lung cancer before bladder cancer: 'He'd smoke 40 to 80 cigarettes a day'

Vinod Khanna, legendary Bollywood actor, battled lung cancer in 2001 and bladder cancer in 2010. Through spiritual practices, meditation and holistic treatments, he recovered from both but passed away in 2017. He is remembered for his films and courage.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 08:27 PM IST

Vinod Khanna's second wife Kavita Khanna reveals he was diagnosed with lung cancer before bladder cancer: 'He'd smoke 40 to 80 cigarettes a day'
Vinod Khanna, the legendary Bollywood actor, died from bladder cancer in April 2017 after appearing in movies such as Qurbani and Mere Apne and Dabangg. His second wife, Kavita Khanna, disclosed that he had previously fought lung cancer according to recent information.

Heavy smoking led to lung cancer:

Kavita Khanna shared that Vinod went for a routine health check-up in 2001 which doctors used to discover lung patches. At that time, he was smoking 40 to 80 cigarettes every day. Doctors diagnosed him with lung cancer and recommended surgery which would remove half of his lung. Vinod and Kavita chose to consult their spiritual teacher Sri Sri Ravi Shankar before they decided to undergo surgical procedures. The medical professionals recommended that they should practice breathwork and meditation and holistic practices together with their medical treatment. Vinod studied Sudarshan Kriya at an ashram in Rishikesh while he combined traditional healing methods with standard medical treatment.

A Miraculous recovery:

Medical tests conducted in Germany and London showed complete lung cancer elimination for the patient which surprised doctors. Kavita declared that doctors found it unbelievable that the lung cancer had vanished entirely since this event represented a major milestone in their lives.

Also read: The 50: Bhavya Singh calls Divya Agarwal 'fake, gold digger', claims she lives separately from husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Later bladder cancer battle:

Vinod received his bladder cancer diagnosis in 2010. The doctors informed him that his survival probability for two years stood at 25 per cent. He followed spiritual advice a second time to receive panchakarma treatments and therapies at the ashram. The United States conducted scans two years later, which showed that he had no remaining cancer. Kavita also revealed that Vinod was asked to quit alcohol after his recovery. His health deteriorated despite his attempts to remain healthy until he died in 2017. Vinod Khanna is remembered as not only a celebrated actor and politician but also a man who displayed both courage and spiritual devotion, while his battle against serious diseases inspired his fans throughout the world.

