Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates CT scan, neuro ICU, other advanced facilities at GB Pant Hospital
Ghaziabad sisters' suicide case: A religious conversion, conflicting statements in focus as probe deepens
‘Shivam Mishra was not driver’: New twist in Lamborghini crash, lawyer’s statement contradicts police version
Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAAQMS, flags off 100 ‘Vayu Rakshak’ vehicles
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma demoted to Grade B in annual BCCI Central Contracts; players to get Rs 4 crore less salary
Delhi Police file FIR as ex-Army chief Naravane's unpublished book leaked online amid Rahul-BJP row
Vinod Khanna's second wife Kavita Khanna reveals he was diagnosed with lung cancer before bladder cancer: 'He'd smoke 40 to 80 cigarettes a day'
Is Ajay Devgn's Golmaal 5 inspired by Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor's Do Aur Do Paanch? Rohit Shetty breaks silence
Why is climate crisis failure of governance, not science or technology?
Pakistan fail to convince ICC for bilateral series with India amid ongoing T20 World Cup boycott row
ENTERTAINMENT
Vinod Khanna, legendary Bollywood actor, battled lung cancer in 2001 and bladder cancer in 2010. Through spiritual practices, meditation and holistic treatments, he recovered from both but passed away in 2017. He is remembered for his films and courage.
Vinod Khanna, the legendary Bollywood actor, died from bladder cancer in April 2017 after appearing in movies such as Qurbani and Mere Apne and Dabangg. His second wife, Kavita Khanna, disclosed that he had previously fought lung cancer according to recent information.
Kavita Khanna shared that Vinod went for a routine health check-up in 2001 which doctors used to discover lung patches. At that time, he was smoking 40 to 80 cigarettes every day. Doctors diagnosed him with lung cancer and recommended surgery which would remove half of his lung. Vinod and Kavita chose to consult their spiritual teacher Sri Sri Ravi Shankar before they decided to undergo surgical procedures. The medical professionals recommended that they should practice breathwork and meditation and holistic practices together with their medical treatment. Vinod studied Sudarshan Kriya at an ashram in Rishikesh while he combined traditional healing methods with standard medical treatment.
Medical tests conducted in Germany and London showed complete lung cancer elimination for the patient which surprised doctors. Kavita declared that doctors found it unbelievable that the lung cancer had vanished entirely since this event represented a major milestone in their lives.
Also read: The 50: Bhavya Singh calls Divya Agarwal 'fake, gold digger', claims she lives separately from husband Apurva Padgaonkar
Vinod received his bladder cancer diagnosis in 2010. The doctors informed him that his survival probability for two years stood at 25 per cent. He followed spiritual advice a second time to receive panchakarma treatments and therapies at the ashram. The United States conducted scans two years later, which showed that he had no remaining cancer. Kavita also revealed that Vinod was asked to quit alcohol after his recovery. His health deteriorated despite his attempts to remain healthy until he died in 2017. Vinod Khanna is remembered as not only a celebrated actor and politician but also a man who displayed both courage and spiritual devotion, while his battle against serious diseases inspired his fans throughout the world.