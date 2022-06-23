Vikrant Rona trailer reaction: Netizens call Kiccha Sudeep-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer 'fantastic visual treat'

Kiccha Sudeep/Twitter

The trailer for Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Vikrant Rona was released on Thursday, June 23. One of the most awaited pan India releases this year, the film looks like an action-packed adventure with brilliant visuals and an intriguing plot. Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is set to release on July 28.

The biggest names from the Indian film industry launched the Vikrant Rona trailer in their respective languages on their social media accounts. While Salman Khan launched the Hindi version, Dhanush launched it in Tamil, Dulquer Salman in Malayalam, Ram Charan in Telegu, and Kiccha Sudeep in Kannada.

As soon as the trailer was dropped, the netizens cannot stop raving about the same and have shared their opinions on the same calling it jaw-dropping, mind-blowing, and a fantastic visual treat.

One Twitter user wrote, "#VikrantRonaTrailer will leave U SPEECHLESS. A Grand Trailer with many thrills & What FANTASTIC Camera Work? The VFX is so INSANE that you forget the dimension between camera & effects. Transformation of @KicchaSudeep as #VikrantRona is TERRIFIC."



Comparing Vikrant Rona with the previous blockbuster from the Kannada language KGF Chapter 2, one netizen wrote, "#VikrantRona Awesome Trailer. Indian cinema in new heights. Then @TheNameIsYash's #KGFChapter2 & Now It's @KicchaSudeep's #VikrantRona! I'm damn sure it will create new records all over India. STUNNING VISUALS. #VikrantRonaTrailer".

"Outstanding Trailer.. I feel like I am watching Hollywood film trailer. Sudeep is so stylish, charismatic , magnificent. Loved the cinematography editing and VFX. Ajaneesh BGM is excellent. Another blockbuster from Kannada film industry", read another tweet.

Check out the the Twitter users praising Vikrant Rona's trailer below

Also starring Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, the film has originally been made in Kannada and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.