Vikrant Rona trailer: Kiccha Sudeep-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer promises action-packed visual extravaganza

Vikrant Rona Trailer/YouTube screengrab

The trailer of Vikrant Rona, one of the most awaited pan India films this year, was released by the superstar Kiccha Sudeep on Thursday, June 23. Vikrant Rona, with Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead, promises a big-screen visual spectacle with its dark setting and mysterious world.

Set to release on July 28, the film has originally been made in Kannada and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages. After the success of films like KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Vikram, Vikrant Rona is the next awaited pan-India release the moviegoers are waiting for.

Kiccha, Jacqueline, and director Anup Bhandari launched the trailer at a grand launch in Mumbai today. To stand out with their release, they entered along with a flash mob, with a few people dressed like Kiccha’s character and Jacqueline’s Ra Ra Rakkamma. Both the stars were seen performing the hook steps of the song.

The film has biggest names from the Indian film industry launching the trailer on their social media accounts in their respective languages. While Salman Khan launched the trailer in Hindi, Dhanush launched it in Tamil, Dulquer Salman in Malayalam, Ram Charan in Telegu, and Kiccha Sudeep in Kannada.



Netizens are excited to see the magic of Vikrant Rona on screen and hence, the makers have decided to release the film in 3D. Sudeep's fans are expecting the film to be one of the richest films from the Kannada superstar.

Also starring Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, the Hindi version of Vikrant Rona is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India. The film is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.