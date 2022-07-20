Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep talks about breaking language barrier, says 'I don't sit with...'

Kiccha Sudeep

Kiccha Sudeep is geared up for the biggest movie of his career Vikrant Rona, and he is leaving no stone unturned in promoting it. The Kannada superstar's upcoming film is a pan-India release, and apart from Kannada, it will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Before the trend of cross-pollination caught fire, Kiccha had already proved his mettle in different industries. In Hindi, Kiccha did the Phoonk series, Rann, and Dabbang 3. In Telugu, he played the antagonist in Eega (Makhi in Hindi), and he also did a cameo in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning.

Sudeep never limited himself to one industry, and he has always been open to collaborating with different talents. Recently while promoting his upcoming action-adventure, Kiccha stated that he is not into pre-planning, and goes with the flow. While speaking to Indian Express, the actor added, "I don’t sit with a pre-conceived notion that I can’t do this or that. I don’t put limitations on myself. If it excites me, I just go ahead. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t." Kiccha is a believer in his instincts. "I am a filmmaker and actor, and I’d like to cater myself to many, many things and not barricade myself to one particular thing. I don’t like to work under some radar. I would like to travel. I’d continue to do films for my directors and writers of my own state, also for all those people who write for me in other industries,” the actor stated.

Talking about Vikrant Rona, Kiccha shared that his upcoming movie has all the ingredients to become the next big blockbuster phenomenon. "If you are looking forward to a mystery thriller, Vikrant Rona is one of a kind. If you are looking for a thriller on a big scale, it’s one of its kind. As a 3D movie, it is one of its kind. More than anything, I loved its content and the presentation. I wouldn’t have agreed to do this film otherwise. Yes, there will also be a lot of twists and turns that will take you by surprise. And the experience is going to be very new to you.” Vikrant Rona will hit cinemas on July 28.