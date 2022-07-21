Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep opens up on Salman Khan receiving death threat, says 'he has lived...'

Kiccha Sudeep-Salman Khan

Salman Khan Dabangg 3 co-star Kiccha Sudeep opened up on the former receiving a death threat. After Sidhu Moose Wala's tragic death, Salman Khan's father Salim Khan received a death threat for him and his son. Sudeep revealed that after that incident, he checked on Salman, and asserted that Khan is a 'harmless man.'

While promoting his upcoming actioner Vikrant Rona, Kiccha Sudeep spoke to India.com and shared his view on the incident by saying, "I checked on him (Salman Khan). I know this thing about him that if he gets a chance then he will go out alone, he will go out cycling alone." Sudeep further added that police should keep him safe, "This is not his decision, it is the responsibility of the people who love him and of the police department to keep him safe. He has lived his life like this. He has lived his life the way he wants to. He is a harmless man. He is a straightforward man.”

Earlier in June, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan received an anonymous letter on Sunday that threaten to kill them. An FIR has been registered by Mumbai Police. The official added that, on Sunday morning, Sr Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand. Salim usually takes a morning walk and sits on a bench for little rest. This is his usual routine. But today, after his walk, an unidentified man handed him a letter that mentioned a threat to kill him and his son Salman.

After he received the letter, Salim took the help of his security personnel, contacted the police and an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) at Bandra police station. Further investigation is underway. After Sidhu Moose Wala's tragic death, Khan's security has been tightened. The Mumbai police have beefed up the security of Bollywood actor Salman Khan after singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, which took place on May 29. The decision was taken after Lawrence Bishnoi's name cropped up in the murder case. Bishnoi, a gangster lodged in a jail in Rajasthan, had threatened to kill Khan over his involvement in the blackbuck poaching case. On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3.



