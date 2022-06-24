Headlines

Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep opens up on films releasing as pan-India movies, says 'everyone is trying...'

"It's not just South India, every film deserves to have a theatrical release," said Vikrant Rona star Kichcha Sudeep.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

The much-awaited trailer of Kiccha Sudeep’s 3D mystery thriller Vikrant Rona’ was released by the makers on June 23 and it is much grand than what anyone would have expected. From Kiccha Sudeep's entry to the film's wonderful visual effects, the trailer consists of many factors for the audience to be in awe of. With an interesting concept and mesmerizing 3D visuals, the trailer captured glimpses of a village scene in a most majestic way. The trailer launched in Mumbai, where the media got to see the 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' song exclusively. 

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona will be released on July 28 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch, Kiccha Sudeep also held a press conference where he answered several of the media's questions. Crediting OTT platforms for blurring boundaries between cinema from different states, actor Kiccha Sudeep on Thursday said every film, irrespective of the language, deserves a theatrical release. The actor, who primarily works in Kannada films, said a flow of content from streamers during the pandemic-induced lockdown helped the audience across the country familiarise themselves with different styles of filmmaking.

"There's commerciality in every state, it's just that not many people are aware of it. We watch content on OTT platforms and today, if COVID-19 hadn't come, I don't think we would have been aware of Korean or Thai series or films." "We all had time to look into these lives. Suddenly, we realised there are a lot of people making good films," Sudeep said in response to a query about releasing films as pan-India movies.

READ: Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep talks about Salman Khan presenting his film, says 'Dabangg was my gesture...'

He was speaking at the Hindi trailer launch of his upcoming 3D fantasy action-adventure film Vikrant Rona, also billed as a pan-India film. The "Sparsha" star, who has also featured in hits from other languages such as "Eega" (Telugu-Tamil), "Puli" (Tamil), "Rakta Charitra" (Hindi-Telugu) and "Dabangg 3" (Hindi), said he doesn't view other industries as competition.

"Everyone is trying to tell their stories. So, when we say the Telugu industry is coming with a pan-India film, we do not take it as competition. Each one of us is not looking at what others are doing or conning scripts. The Kannada industry is here telling stories, we have survived long enough to say we are here too. It's not just South India, every film deserves to have a theatrical release in their capacity and approach."

Asked if he was hoping to replicate the record-breaking success of the Kannada film "KGF: Chapter 2" with his upcoming movie, he said, "If Rs 1,000 crore makes a person happy, maybe I will do Rs 2,000 crore."

Sudeep was recently in the news following a Twitter debate with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn over his 'Hindi is no longer national language' comment.

India doesn't have a national language but it has two official languages, Hindi and English, and 22 languages are recognised in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who worked with Sudeep in Dabangg 3, is presenting the film in North India through his banner Salman Khan Films (SKF). The Vikrant Rona actor said his relationship with Khan was "not about give and take".

"'Dabangg 3' was my gesture towards him and this is his gesture towards my film. Salman Khan, the person and human that I know, he is okay to do a song, cameo or anything of that sort.

"SKF is close to his heart and I don't think he will associate with our film unless he is confident about the content. He came on board much later after he saw some clipping of the film. He asked if there was anything he could do. And then he came in as a presenter," he added.

Vikrant Rona is presented by Zee Studios and produced by Jack Manjunath via his banner Shalini Artss and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. 

