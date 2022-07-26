Kiccha Sudeep opens up about his viral dance video with Salman Khan, Prabhudeva, says 'we didn't even...'

Salman Khan- Kiccha Sudeep

Salman Khan is more than happy to associate with Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep on his upcoming mega-actioner Vikrant Rona. Khan is presenting the Hindi version of Sudeep's film in North India. The two film personalities share a cordial relationship and Sudeep has been an integral part of Dabangg 3 (2019). While shooting for the film, a video of Salman and Sudeep went viral. In that video Khan, Sudeep and producer Sajid Nadiadwala were dancing under choreographer-director Prabhudeva's direction.

During the Hindi trailer launch of Vikrant Rona, the viral video was discussed in the press conference. At the event, Salman, Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez were present, and Vikrant Rona lead star opened up about the video. Kiccha added, "That day we didn't even know who is standing next to us, at least me. If I had realised this side is Salman sir, this side is Prabhu sir, I won't have danced only. I only saw it the next day morning. We just did it."

READ: Vikrant Rona: Salman Khan discloses why he's backing Kiccha Sudeep starrer, says 'nowadays South films are...'

Recently, Kiccha was involved in a Twitter spat with Ajay Devgn. Although, Sudeep stated in the event that 'he will speak less,' the actor broke the picture of insecurity, and stated that 'we are living in a beautiful atmosphere.' Kiccha stated, "Why would we collaborate in the first place? Why would sir (Salman Khan) support our film? Why would she (Jacqueline) support our film with a special appearance? If that is the case, then why would we approach her?"

"Sir went to Hyderabad for the shoot (of Chiranjeevi's Godfather), why would he do that? Nobody is insecure, and we share a beautiful relationship of collaboration, exchanging ideas, and endorsing each other films." Sudeep further added, "We have a beautiful atmosphere, that might not be seen by the third eye (third-person perspective). We shouldn't be generalising films, every industry is standing on its own merits."

Salman Khan also added his view on the same and agreed with the fact that cross-pollination was always there. However, it stopped in recent times. "It was always there... for some reason, it has stopped. But, I've been working with South people throughout my career. Be it him (Sudeep), Prakash Raj, or Prabhudeva. I have worked with a lot of South directors and DOPs. I am working with Venky (Venkatesh), his first film Anari in Bollywood was a huge hit. Kamal Haasan sir is another example who has given big hits." Vikrant Rona will hit cinemas on July 29.