Vikrant Rona: RRR director SS Rajamouli congratulates Kiccha Sudeep on film's success, actor reacts

RRR director SS Rajamouli congratulated Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep. He said 'it akes guts and belief to invest on such a line."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

Credit: File photo

Vikrant Rona, which stars Kiccha Sudeep, has been released and is being loved by the netizens. On Sunday, RRR director SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and congratulated actor Kiccha Sudeep with a heartfelt note.

SS Rajamouli tweeted, "Congratulations @KicchaSudeep  on the success of Vikrant Rona. It takes guts and belief to invest on such a line. You did and it paid off. Pre climax, the heart of the film was superb. Couldn’t see that coming and it was too good. Special mention to Guddy's friend Bhaskar."

Kiccha Sudeep also replied and wrote, "Thank you @ssrajamouli sir. Extremely honoured to hear these lines from you. A big thanks and a hug from all of us  ,,, including Bhaska."

Kichcha Sudeepa's pan-India film Vikrant Rona hit the theatres on July 28. Earlier, SS Rajamouli penned down a note praising Vikrant Rona's star Kichcha Sudeepa. He stated, "Sudeep is always first in experimenting & taking up challenges. Can't wait to see what he has done in #VikrantRona. The visuals look grand. My best wishes to @KicchaSudeep and the entire team for their release tomorrow."

According to the makers, more than 800 artists worked on the VFX effects for Vikrant Rona. The film is a visual marvel choreographed by Anup Bhandari, who has done a marvellous job behind the camera. 

After Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Yash, it is now Kichcha Sudeep's turn to turn on the southern charm for pan-Indian audiences. Sudeep`s mannerisms and swag quotient could well have youngsters imitating him. 

The party-pumping Vikrant Rona number Ra Ra Rakkamma, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha Sudeep, has also played a role in getting the audiences into theatres. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, `Ra Ra Rakkamma` has been garnering millions of views across social media channels.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, and presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations, `Vikrant Rona` also has Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in leading roles.

