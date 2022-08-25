Vikrant Rona OTT release: When, where to watch Kiccha Sudeep starrer adventure thriller

Vikrant Rona/File photo

Starring Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep in the leading role, Vikrant Rona turned out to be a pan-India blockbuster as the action-adventure thriller collected around Rs 200 crore at the global box office. The film was released in 3D on Thursday, July 28 in its original version in Kannada and dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

For those who missed watching the visual spectacle on the big screen, the streaming details of the film are finally out. Vikrant Rona will be streaming on ZEE5 in its Kannada version from September 2. The details about the digital release of other dubbed versions haven't been released yet.

Taking to its social media handles on Thursday, August 24, the OTT platform shared the announcement as it wrote in Kannada, "This September 2nd, Vikrant Rona is here on your Zee5! Stay tuned." In another post, it also mentioned that a new trailer specially made for ZEE5 will be released tomorrow, i.e. Friday, August 25.

Apart from the Baahubali actor Sudeep, Vikrant Rona, which was hugely appreciated by the audience for its cinematography and background music, also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, and Madhusudan Rao in the leading roles.



The film had the biggest names from the Indian film industry launching the trailer on their social media accounts in their respective languages in June. While Salman Khan launched the trailer in Hindi, Dhanush launched it in Tamil, Dulquer Salman in Malayalam, Ram Charan in Telegu, and the film's leading hero Kiccha Sudeep in Kannada.

Vikrant Rona is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins, and helmed by Anup Bhandari who made his directorial debut with the mystery-thriller film RangiTaranga, one of the highest-grossing Kannada films in 2015.