Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep reacts to film’s box office expectations, says ‘maybe I will do...'

File Photo

On Thursday, Kiccha Sudeep released the highly awaited thriller Vikrant Rona's Hindi trailer. The actor discussed pan-Indian films, the current industry buzzword, during the Mumbai event and more.

When a journalist asked, him if he too is looking forward to a Rs 1000 crore box office number, the actor said “I see a man who’s driving a one lakh rupee car being happy and someone with a normal car also happy. So if Rs 1000 crore makes a person happy, maybe I will do Rs 2000 crore. And if success makes one happy, then you posing this question has already made me a successful man.”

Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and English are among the six languages in which Anup Bhandari's Vikrant Rona will be released. Sudeep, who is well-known for appearing in blockbusters like Eega, Veera Madakari, Kempe Gowda, Maanikya, Pailwan, and Dabangg 3, added that he is not surprised by the rapid increase in popularity of South films because they have always had a broad audience.

“There is commerciality in every state. It’s just probably that you are not aware of it. You are getting aware of it now so welcome to our film industry too. We watch all the OTT platforms. Today if Covid had not come I don’t think you’d be so much aware of Korean series or films," he said.

According to News18, he continued saying, “We all had time to look into these lives and then we suddenly realised that a lot of people in the world are making very good films. Now, it doesn’t necessarily have to have a comparison of any sort. So when we say the Telugu industry is coming pan-India with its commercialities, we are not taking them as a comparison. We all tell our own stories. Here Kannada film industry is surviving very long enough to proudly say that we are also here and we tell stories. It’s just that theatrically we never used to have releases and it used to be only satellite and dubbed. Now, we are coming theatrically so people are getting aware of all the kinds of languages in India. It’s not just South India but I think every other language deserves to have a theatrical release."

For the unversed, Salman Khan's production business Salman Khan Films will distribute Vikrant Rona Hindi version.