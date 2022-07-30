Vikrant Rona box office: Kiccha Sudeep starrer breaks into top 5 films of 2022 with Rs 35 crore collection on day 1

Credit: File photo

Kiccha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona has collected Rs 35 crore at the box office on day 1. After back-to-back duds from Bollywood, the film has cheered up the box office.

Film analyst Sumit Kadel shared the news and wrote, "#VikrantRona Day-1 worldwide gross ₹ 35 crores, makes it to TOP 5 Pan India films of the year.. #KichhaSudeep."

Vikrant Rona collected more than the entire opening weekend collection of the Ranbir Kapoor- Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera, on day 1. Released on 2,500 screens globally on Thursday (compared to 5,250 in the case of Shamshera), Vikrant Rona, a superhero 3D film which has been made in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, appears to be poised to join other South Indian pan-India productions that got the cash registers working overtime.

Its opening-day performance is the second best for a Kannada film after the phenomenal K.G.F.: Chapter 2 debuted at Rs 164.5 crore, but it is ahead of James, K.G.F.: Chapter 1 and the dog film `777 Charlie in that order.

With its breathtaking visuals and special effects, Vikrant Rona has been able to strike a connect with the millennial crowd and families alike. The fantasy superhero flick has been well-made and is relatable at the same time, according to critics.

According to the makers, more than 800 artists worked on the VFX effects for Vikrant Rona. The film is a visual marvel choreographed by Anup Bhandari, who has done a marvellous job behind the camera.

After Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Yash, it is now Kichcha Sudeep's turn to turn on the southern charm for pan-Indian audiences. Sudeep`s mannerisms and swag quotient could well have youngsters imitating him.

The party-pumping Vikrant Rona number Ra Ra Rakkamma, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha Sudeep, has also played a role in getting the audiences into theatres. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, `Ra Ra Rakkamma` has been garnering millions of views across social media channels.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, and presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations, `Vikrant Rona` also has Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in leading roles. (With inputs from IANS)