Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Vikrant Rona box office collection day 2: Kiccha Sudeep's film breaches Rs 50 crore mark

The producer of the film Vikrant Rona, which stars Kiccha Sudeep, revealed that film has collected 53-60 crore in two days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 07:34 AM IST

Vikrant Rona box office collection day 2: Kiccha Sudeep's film breaches Rs 50 crore mark
Credit: File photo

One of the most anticipated films, Vikrant Rona starring Kiccha Sudeep has collected 53-60 crore in two days. The film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Arts, co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins, and is helmed by Anup Bhandari. The film hit the theatres on July 28.

Sharing the video of Vikrant Ron producer, Box office Karnataka wrote, "Here is the official statement from the Producer of Vikrant Rona about VR box office Collections.

  • First Day WW BOC - 33-35Cr
  • 2nd Day WW BOC - 20-25Cr
  • Total 2 days collection- 53-60Cr

We want producers like Manju sir who can announce BOC officially."

According to the makers, more than 800 artists worked on the VFX effects for Vikrant Rona. The film is a visual marvel choreographed by Anup Bhandari, who has done a marvellous job behind the camera. 

After Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Yash, it is now Kichcha Sudeep's turn to turn on the southern charm for pan-Indian audiences. Sudeep`s mannerisms and swag quotient could well have youngsters imitating him. 

The party-pumping Vikrant Rona number Ra Ra Rakkamma, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha Sudeep, has also played a role in getting the audiences into theatres. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, `Ra Ra Rakkamma` has been garnering millions of views across social media channels.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, and presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations, `Vikrant Rona` also has Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in leading roles. (With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 407 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 31
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.