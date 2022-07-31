Vikrant Rona box office collection day 2: Kiccha Sudeep's film breaches Rs 50 crore mark

Credit: File photo

One of the most anticipated films, Vikrant Rona starring Kiccha Sudeep has collected 53-60 crore in two days. The film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Arts, co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins, and is helmed by Anup Bhandari. The film hit the theatres on July 28.

Sharing the video of Vikrant Ron producer, Box office Karnataka wrote, "Here is the official statement from the Producer of Vikrant Rona about VR box office Collections.

First Day WW BOC - 33-35Cr

2nd Day WW BOC - 20-25Cr

Total 2 days collection- 53-60Cr

We want producers like Manju sir who can announce BOC officially."

Here is official statement from the Producer of #VikrantRona about VR box office Collections.



First Day WW BOC - 33-35Cr

2nd Day WW BOC - 20-25Cr

Total 2days collection- 53-60Cr



We want producers like Manju sir who can announce BOC officially@KicchaSudeep @VikrantRona pic.twitter.com/9RLSexTrEx — Box Office Karnataka (@Karnatakaa_BO) July 30, 2022

According to the makers, more than 800 artists worked on the VFX effects for Vikrant Rona. The film is a visual marvel choreographed by Anup Bhandari, who has done a marvellous job behind the camera.

After Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Yash, it is now Kichcha Sudeep's turn to turn on the southern charm for pan-Indian audiences. Sudeep`s mannerisms and swag quotient could well have youngsters imitating him.

The party-pumping Vikrant Rona number Ra Ra Rakkamma, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha Sudeep, has also played a role in getting the audiences into theatres. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, `Ra Ra Rakkamma` has been garnering millions of views across social media channels.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, and presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations, `Vikrant Rona` also has Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in leading roles. (With inputs from IANS)