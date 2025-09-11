Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Vikrant Massey shines in diverse OTT roles, showcasing authenticity and depth in characters. Here are his 5 standout performances you can't miss.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 11:43 AM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan
National Award winner Vikrant Massey has steadily emerged as one of the most compelling and versatile actors of his generation. Whether he’s playing an innocent lover, a wrongly accused man, or a driven civil servant, he brings a rare authenticity to every role, making even the most complex characters feel deeply human. With Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan now streaming on ZEE5, Vikrant takes on one of his most nuanced roles yet, as a visually impaired musician who discovers love through emotion and connection rather than sight. It’s another reminder of his extraordinary ability to inhabit characters that stay with us long after the credits roll.

To truly appreciate the depth of his craft, here are five standout OTT performances by Vikrant Massey that you shouldn't miss:

1. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (ZEE5)

In this soulful romantic drama adapted from Ruskin Bond’s The Eyes Have It, Vikrant plays a blind musician who meets a fellow traveler on a Himalayan train journey. What follows is a quietly powerful exploration of love that transcends physical perception. Vikrant's portrayal is both restrained and deeply emotional, bringing a gentle intensity to a character who experiences the world—and love—through sound and feeling. It’s a performance that reaffirms his gift for subtle storytelling.

2. Criminal Justice (JioHotstar)

In this gripping legal drama, Vikrant plays Aditya Sharma—a cab driver whose life spirals after being accused of a murder he didn’t commit. His raw portrayal of fear, confusion, and quiet endurance anchors the entire series. The vulnerability he brings to Aditya’s breakdown and slow fight for justice is unforgettable, cementing this role as a turning point in his OTT journey.

3. Mirzapur (Prime Video)

As Bablu Pandit, Vikrant offers a rare voice of reason in the violent, power-hungry world of Mirzapur. His calm intelligence and composed demeanor contrast sharply with the chaos around him. Even though his character exits early, Vikrant’s performance leaves a lasting impact—making Bablu one of the most beloved and missed characters in the show’s universe.

4. Haseen Dillruba (Netflix)

In this genre-blending thriller, Vikrant plays Rishabh “Rishu” Saxena—a soft-spoken man whose obsession with love takes dark turns. From portraying a shy, awkward husband to someone caught in a deadly web of betrayal and passion, Vikrant handles every shift with chilling precision. It’s a performance that’s equal parts tender and terrifying, proving his range in navigating psychological complexity.

5. 12th Fail (JioHotstar)

The performance that won him the National Award—and deservedly so. As real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, Vikrant delivers an inspiring and deeply moving portrayal of ambition, resilience, and integrity. His grounded performance connects instantly with audiences, making 12th Fail not just a film, but an emotional experience that resonates long after it ends.

From courtroom dramas to intense love stories and hard-hitting biopics, Vikrant Massey has mastered the art of disappearing into his roles. With Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, he adds yet another remarkable chapter to his already stellar OTT journey—a story of love told through silence, music, and emotion. Stream Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan now on ZEE5 and witness Vikrant Massey at his soulful best.

