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Vikrant Massey makes big statement on Mirzapur exit, talks about 'male ego, patriarchy', confesses 'wish they hadn't killed me'

Vikrant Massey said he wishes Bablu Pandit had not been killed in Mirzapur and revealed the show had an 85% male cast and crew, which he said was driven by male ego.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 09:48 AM IST

Vikrant Massey makes big statement on Mirzapur exit, talks about 'male ego, patriarchy', confesses 'wish they hadn't killed me'
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Vikrant Massey has spoken candidly about his exit from the popular web series Mirzapur, saying he wishes his character had not been killed off in the first season. The actor, who portrayed Bablu Pandit, acknowledged that he would have loved to stay in the franchise. His remarks follow the announcement in the Mirzapur: The Movie teaser that Jitendra Kumar will play Bablu Pandit.

Vikrant on his exit from Mirzapur

Vikrant recalled the early days of Mirzapur and described it as a project driven by a committed crew in an interview with an official from FLO Bangalore. But he also pointed out that, with about 85% of the cast and staff being male, the production was predominantly male. He said, 'I wish they hadn't killed me'. After that, Vikrant talked about the movie: 'The majority of the people working on the series were men, but there were a few talented women involved,' reflecting on the on-set environment. He claims that as the team worked together to create the show, they frequently indulged in 'testosterone, male egos, or patriarchy.'

Bablu Pandit’s impact on the Story

Vikrant played Guddu Pandit's (Ali Fazal) calm, intellectual younger brother, Bablu Pandit. Bablu was a key character in the narrative and the strategic brains behind Guddu. Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyenndu, developed a fierce rivalry after his death in the first season. With three seasons, the series, which debuted in 2018, became one of the most popular streaming programs in India.

Also read: 'No place for him right now': Ravichandran Ashwin drops major truth bomb on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut

Mirzapur: The Movie

In the upcoming movie 'Mirzapur,' characters Munna Bhaiya and Sweety Gupta are brought back, with Jitendra Kumar taking over the role of Bablu Pandit from Vikrant Massey. Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film is produced by Excel Entertainment under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, along with co-producers Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. It will be released in theatres on September 4, 2026, in Telugu and Hindi.

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